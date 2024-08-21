Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Acquires 5,070 Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,359 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Day One Biopharmaceuticals worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,834,000. Estuary Capital Management LP lifted its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 82.5% in the first quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP now owns 1,611,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,616,000 after buying an additional 728,240 shares during the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,666,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,325,000 after buying an additional 523,455 shares during the period. Braidwell LP boosted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Braidwell LP now owns 4,215,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,547,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,118,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,935,000 after acquiring an additional 472,654 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.95% of the company’s stock.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DAWN opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.54 and a beta of -1.51. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.67 and a 52-week high of $18.07.

Insider Activity at Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.70. The business had revenue of $8.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.90 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Day One Biopharmaceuticals news, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $149,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,385,048. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.19, for a total value of $131,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $533,997.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jeremy Bender sold 10,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $149,534.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 48,748 shares of company stock valued at $714,572 over the last ninety days. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DAWN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Day One Biopharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Day One Biopharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.71.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genomically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is tovorafenib, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/ refractory low-grade glioma.

See Also

