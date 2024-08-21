Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $844,000 Position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 34,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics were worth $844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 25,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 22,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $65,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,874,000 after acquiring an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 23,259 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. 94.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Arcturus Therapeutics Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ ARCT opened at $21.27 on Wednesday. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a market capitalization of $572.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 2.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.95.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.85) by $1.21. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -4.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ARCT shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

Read More

