Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $890,000 Holdings in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,055 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Marathon Oil by 226.0% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management lifted its holdings in Marathon Oil by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its position in Marathon Oil by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,236 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO stock opened at $27.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.95. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $21.81 and a 1 year high of $30.06.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.06). Marathon Oil had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 22.12%. The company had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a report on Friday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Marathon Oil from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

About Marathon Oil

Marathon Oil Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States and internationally. The company also produces and markets products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

