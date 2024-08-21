Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Has $952,000 Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Free Report) by 56.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,298 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSA. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at about $113,000. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $248,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust during the first quarter valued at $238,000. Finally, SPC Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 6.9% during the first quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 99.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Chad Leroy Meisinger acquired 18,405 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.74 per share, for a total transaction of $694,604.70. Following the purchase, the director now owns 114,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,308,209.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 13.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.33.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $43.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.80. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $46.84.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $190.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.37 million. National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 22.07% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business’s revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s payout ratio is 117.28%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a real estate investment trust headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado, focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties predominantly located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of December 31, 2023, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 1,050 self storage properties, located in 42 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 68.6 million rentable square feet, which excludes 39 self storage properties classified as held for sale to be sold to a third party.

