Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Invests $912,000 in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:LXRX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 542,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $912,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 32,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. RPO LLC acquired a new stake in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Lexicon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $105,000. 74.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6 %

LXRX stock opened at $1.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.01. The company has a market cap of $413.68 million, a P/E ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 15.56 and a current ratio of 15.58. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.73.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:LXRX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.01. Lexicon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 115.40% and a negative net margin of 5,509.34%. The company had revenue of $1.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LXRX. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Lexicon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Lexicon Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its orally-delivered small molecule drug candidates under development comprise Sotagliflozin that completed Phase III clinical trials for the for the treatment of heart failure and type 1 diabetes; and LX9211, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of neuropathic pain and LX2761, which is in Phase I clinical development for gastrointestinal tract.

Featured Articles

