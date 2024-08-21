Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Raises Position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in Prologis in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 254.5% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in Prologis by 188.1% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PLD opened at $124.15 on Wednesday. Prologis, Inc. has a one year low of $96.64 and a one year high of $137.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.06.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.41). Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PLD. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Monday, August 12th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $137.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $143.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $122.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.75.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

