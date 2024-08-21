Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Sells 58,086 Shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report) by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 58,086 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $856,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $148,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 535.4% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 31,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 26,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1607 Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio by 392.3% during the 4th quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 58,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 46,391 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio alerts:

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $13.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.24. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a 12-month low of $11.86 and a 12-month high of $14.02.

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0455 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

(Free Report)

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NXC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.