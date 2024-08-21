Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $945,000 Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLMA. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,854,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 521,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 558,077 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Olema Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ OLMA opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $702.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Activity

Olema Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:OLMA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54). As a group, equities analysts expect that Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,973.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,973.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Get Our Latest Report on OLMA

About Olema Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLMA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olema Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.