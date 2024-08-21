Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes $945,000 Position in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLMA – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 87,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in OLMA. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $8,854,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $906,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in Olema Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,574,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Olema Pharmaceuticals by 74.5% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,221,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 521,562 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals by 879.6% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 621,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,720,000 after acquiring an additional 558,077 shares during the period. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Olema Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NASDAQ OLMA opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.16. Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $8.51 and a one year high of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $702.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.07 and a beta of 2.06.
Insider Activity
In related news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,973.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Olema Pharmaceuticals news, Director Cyrus Harmon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total value of $141,150.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 791,283 shares in the company, valued at $7,445,973.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Biocapital Advisors L. Paradigm sold 2,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.91, for a total transaction of $35,784,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 783,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,289.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,449,066 shares of company stock valued at $36,319,848 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OLMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Olema Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Olema Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.
About Olema Pharmaceuticals
Olema Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for women’s cancers. Its lead product candidate is OP-1250, an estrogen receptor (ER) antagonist and a selective ER degrader, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer; and OP-1250 combine with CDK4/6 inhibitors palbociclib, ribociclib, and alpelisib in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent, locally advanced, or metastatic estrogen receptor-positive human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative breast cancer, as well as develops OPERA-01 for the of ER+/HER2- advanced or metastatic breast cancer.
