Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. Takes Position in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT)

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $838,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 22.3% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 33.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 66.7% during the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Vertiv by 132.5% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 351 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 1,089,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.34, for a total transaction of $112,606,394.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,234,512 shares in the company, valued at $850,954,470.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Vertiv from $116.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.22.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE VRT opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 52 week low of $33.65 and a 52 week high of $109.27.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Vertiv’s payout ratio is currently 9.62%.

Vertiv Company Profile

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

