Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Position Trimmed by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Free Report) by 8.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 308,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,994 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Henry Schein were worth $19,787,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Henry Schein during the fourth quarter valued at $3,754,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Henry Schein by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc increased its holdings in Henry Schein by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 54,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after buying an additional 22,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Henry Schein by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 12,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HSIC opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Henry Schein, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $82.63. The company has a market cap of $8.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $67.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Henry Schein ( NASDAQ:HSIC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. Henry Schein had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 13.51%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Henry Schein’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Henry Schein, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HSIC shares. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Henry Schein in a report on Friday, June 21st. UBS Group cut their target price on Henry Schein from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Henry Schein from $92.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Henry Schein from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.10.

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners, laboratories, physician practices, and ambulatory surgery centers, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

