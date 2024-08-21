Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 733.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,126,526 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,903,793,000 after purchasing an additional 294,146 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hess during the fourth quarter worth approximately $237,100,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Hess by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,595,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $229,969,000 after purchasing an additional 48,457 shares during the last quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd increased its position in Hess by 44.0% during the first quarter. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd now owns 1,103,212 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $168,394,000 after purchasing an additional 337,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in Hess by 31.7% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 909,089 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $138,763,000 after purchasing an additional 218,563 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HES shares. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Hess from $166.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hess from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Hess in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Hess from $165.00 to $157.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.77.

Hess Price Performance

Shares of HES stock opened at $136.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $41.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $130.35 and a 1-year high of $167.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $144.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.20.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Hess had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 11.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

