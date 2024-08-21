Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE) Director Jinho Doo Sells 10,703 Shares

Hope Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) Director Jinho Doo sold 10,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.40, for a total value of $132,717.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $267,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hope Bancorp Stock Down 1.9 %

Hope Bancorp stock opened at $12.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.04. Hope Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.15 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

Hope Bancorp (NASDAQ:HOPE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $116.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.27 million. Hope Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.85% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Hope Bancorp, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hope Bancorp Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 8th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Hope Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.00%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Hope Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. DA Davidson raised Hope Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Hope Bancorp from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Hope Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of Hope Bancorp by 149.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 5,279 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Hope Bancorp by 39.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Choreo LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hope Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.00% of the company’s stock.

Hope Bancorp Company Profile

Hope Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of Hope that provides retail and commercial banking services for businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts personal and business checking, money market, savings, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers loans comprising commercial and industrial loans to businesses for various purposes, such as working capital, purchasing inventory, debt refinancing, business acquisitions, international trade finance, other business-related financing, and loans syndication services; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgage loans; small business administration loans; and consumer loans, such as single-family mortgage, home equity, automobile, credit card, and personal loans.

Featured Stories

