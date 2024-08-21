Hostmore (LON:MORE) Shares Up 7.8%

Hostmore plc (LON:MORE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 7.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as GBX 9.80 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 9.30 ($0.12). 54,394 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 102,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.63 ($0.11).

Hostmore Trading Up 7.8 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,145.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 14.95 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 17.09. The firm has a market cap of £11.73 million, a P/E ratio of -39.45 and a beta of 0.99.

Get Hostmore alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hostmore news, insider Julie McEwan acquired 29,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 17 ($0.22) per share, with a total value of £5,014.83 ($6,516.15). Insiders acquired a total of 89,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,514,319 over the last 90 days. 40.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Hostmore

Hostmore plc operates in the hospitality business. It operates American-themed casual dining restaurants under the TGI Fridays brand; cocktail-led bar and restaurants under the 63rd+1st brand; and fast casual dining restaurants under the Fridays and Go brand. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hostmore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hostmore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.