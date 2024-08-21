HP (HPQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, August 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. HP’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect HP to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:HPQ opened at $34.81 on Wednesday. HP has a 1 year low of $25.22 and a 1 year high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.2756 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.16%.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total value of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on HPQ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of HP from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group lifted their target price on HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.64.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

