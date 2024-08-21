H&T Group plc (LON:HAT) Plans Dividend of GBX 7

H&T Group plc (LON:HAT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share on Friday, October 4th. This represents a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

H&T Group Stock Down 1.0 %

HAT stock opened at GBX 386 ($5.02) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £167.41 million, a PE ratio of 812.50 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 383.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 387.75. H&T Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 305 ($3.96) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 502.07 ($6.52). The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 14.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of H&T Group in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on H&T Group in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 531 ($6.90) target price on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Simon Walker acquired 9,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 387 ($5.03) per share, with a total value of £38,564.55 ($50,109.86). 10.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

H&T Group Company Profile

H&T Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, primarily provides pawnbroking services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Pawnbroking, Gold Purchasing, Retail, Pawnbroking Scrap, Personal Loans, Foreign Exchange, and Other Services. The company offers personal loans; and gold purchasing, cheque cashing, unsecured lending, buyback, foreign exchange currency, and money wire transfer services, as well as engages in the retail of new and pre-owned jewelry and watches.

