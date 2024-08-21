Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Shares Bought by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) by 52.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $98,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Hub Group by 105.0% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 35,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 18,023 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Hub Group by 111.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 22,542 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Hub Group in the first quarter worth about $567,000. Seven Eight Capital LP increased its holdings in Hub Group by 509.7% in the first quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP now owns 25,546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 21,356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its stake in Hub Group by 102.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 104,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,534,000 after buying an additional 52,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated an “in-line” rating and issued a $44.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Hub Group from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. TD Cowen lowered shares of Hub Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Hub Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Hub Group from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.35.

Shares of HUBG opened at $42.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.60 and its 200-day moving average is $42.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40 and a beta of 0.89. Hub Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.39.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 7.38%. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.72 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. Hub Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.81%.

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

