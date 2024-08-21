Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Shares Acquired by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of HUBB. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $564,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 62.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after buying an additional 1,619 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 126.5% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 21,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,941,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth $340,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.16% of the company’s stock.

HUBB opened at $370.92 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $374.17 and its 200-day moving average is $384.28. The stock has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Hubbell Incorporated has a twelve month low of $248.37 and a twelve month high of $429.61.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 13.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Hubbell Incorporated will post 16.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 36.39%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hubbell from $397.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Hubbell from $383.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Barclays decreased their price target on Hubbell from $384.00 to $368.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $450.00 price target on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $402.57.

In related news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total transaction of $164,043.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $608,781.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hubbell news, Director Carlos M. Cardoso sold 450 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.54, for a total value of $164,043.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,670 shares in the company, valued at $608,781.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 15,677 shares of Hubbell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.34, for a total transaction of $5,868,528.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 66,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,861,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

