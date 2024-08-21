Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.48.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HBM

Hudbay Minerals Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

HBM stock opened at C$10.78 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.72, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$11.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$10.71. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$5.46 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.33.

In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hudbay Minerals

(Get Free Report)

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.