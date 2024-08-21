Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Cut to C$14.50

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$17.00 to C$14.50 in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 34.51% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on HBM. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$14.50 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. National Bank Financial upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark raised their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 27th. Finally, Haywood Securities upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hudbay Minerals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$14.48.
In other news, Senior Officer Peter Adamek sold 5,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.00, for a total value of C$76,362.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.
