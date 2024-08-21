Humana (NYSE:HUM) Rating Reiterated by Cantor Fitzgerald

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $395.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.65% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HUM. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Humana from $334.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $374.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded Humana to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Humana in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Humana has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $405.30.

Shares of Humana stock opened at $356.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.23, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $367.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $346.46. Humana has a 12-month low of $298.61 and a 12-month high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. Humana had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.94 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Humana will post 16.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana by 25.0% in the second quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Humana by 181.0% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Humana by 113.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,619 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 44.8% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 5,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Humana by 15.0% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,909,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

