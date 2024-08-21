Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lowered its holdings in Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 84,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,907 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. owned about 0.08% of Hyatt Hotels worth $12,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in H. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 165.7% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 53,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,601,000 after purchasing an additional 33,603 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 55,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,864,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co grew its stake in Hyatt Hotels by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 39,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,300,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,413,000. Finally, Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hyatt Hotels in the first quarter worth approximately $1,850,000. 71.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hyatt Hotels alerts:

Hyatt Hotels Price Performance

NYSE H opened at $143.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. Hyatt Hotels Co. has a twelve month low of $96.77 and a twelve month high of $162.24.

Hyatt Hotels Dividend Announcement

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.58. Hyatt Hotels had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Hyatt Hotels’s payout ratio is 9.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on H. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $162.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $184.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hyatt Hotels from $204.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on H

Insider Activity

In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hyatt Hotels news, Director Michael A. Rocca sold 1,189 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.52, for a total value of $177,779.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,023,144.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joan Bottarini sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $45,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,338,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels and resorts, select service hotels, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding H? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.