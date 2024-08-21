IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) PT Raised to $5.50 at Scotiabank

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Scotiabank from $4.75 to $5.50 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.90 to $5.40 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of IAMGOLD in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IAMGOLD currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.33.

NYSE IAG opened at $5.17 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. IAMGOLD has a 12-month low of $1.99 and a 12-month high of $5.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45 and a beta of 1.56.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG – Get Free Report) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The mining company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.08. IAMGOLD had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 3.17%. The business had revenue of $385.30 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 133.8% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,992,780 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $11,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,640 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 21.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 453,726 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after purchasing an additional 79,955 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 194.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,884,544 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,204,715 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 512.0% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 237,372 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 198,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in IAMGOLD by 1,002.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 424,452 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after purchasing an additional 385,955 shares during the last quarter. 47.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an intermediate gold producer and developer in Canada and Burkina Faso. It owns 100% interest in the Westwood project that covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec; a 60% interest in the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 596 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada; and a 90% interests in the Essakane project that covers an area of 274,000 square kilometer situated in Burkina Faso.

