IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM) Issues Earnings Results

IceCure Medical (NASDAQ:ICCM – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01, Yahoo Finance reports. IceCure Medical had a negative net margin of 444.30% and a negative return on equity of 101.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.09) earnings per share.

IceCure Medical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ICCM opened at $0.71 on Wednesday. IceCure Medical has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.57. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $32.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of IceCure Medical from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday.

About IceCure Medical

IceCure Medical Ltd, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices for cryoablation (freezing) of tumors in the human body. It offers ProSense system, a single probe system for the treatment of breast tumors; and IceSense3 system for ablation indications to urology, oncology, dermatology, gynecology, general surgery, thoracic surgery, and proctology.

