IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $582.25.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $520.00 to $510.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $620.00 to $596.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $520.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on IDXX

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $494.01 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $484.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $511.07. IDEXX Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $372.50 and a fifty-two week high of $583.39. The company has a market capitalization of $40.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.88 by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 63.66% and a net margin of 23.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 EPS. Analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.