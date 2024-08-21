IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$43.71.

IGM has been the subject of several analyst reports. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$42.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of IGM Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of IGM Financial from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th.

TSE:IGM opened at C$38.26 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.99, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 20.63. The firm has a market cap of C$9.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.55. IGM Financial has a 52 week low of C$30.34 and a 52 week high of C$39.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$36.41.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.563 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.66%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management and Asset Management segments. The Wealth Management segment offers investments that are focused on providing financial planning and related services; and provides mutual fund management and discretionary portfolio management services.

