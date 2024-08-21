Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) and Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI) Head-To-Head Survey

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Free Report) and Lucy Scientific Discovery (NASDAQ:LSDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Immunome has a beta of 1.78, indicating that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lucy Scientific Discovery has a beta of 1.41, indicating that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

44.6% of Immunome shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 72.6% of Lucy Scientific Discovery shares are held by institutional investors. 8.6% of Immunome shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Immunome -1,829.44% -37.33% -26.06% Lucy Scientific Discovery N/A -294.74% -137.65%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Immunome and Lucy Scientific Discovery’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Immunome and Lucy Scientific Discovery’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Immunome $10.78 million 84.58 -$106.81 million ($7.55) -2.01 Lucy Scientific Discovery $16,732.00 2.11 -$8.99 million ($7.00) 0.00

Lucy Scientific Discovery has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Immunome. Immunome is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lucy Scientific Discovery, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Immunome and Lucy Scientific Discovery, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Immunome 0 0 6 0 3.00 Lucy Scientific Discovery 0 0 0 0 N/A

Immunome presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, indicating a potential upside of 90.66%. Given Immunome’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Immunome is more favorable than Lucy Scientific Discovery.

Summary

Immunome beats Lucy Scientific Discovery on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Immunome

Immunome, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops targeted cancer therapies. The company's clinical asset comprises AL102, an investigational gamma secretase inhibitor currently in evaluation in a Phase 3 trial for the treatment of desmoid tumors; and preclinical assets consist of IM-1021, a receptor tyrosine kinase-like orphan receptor 1 and antibody-drug conjugates, as well as IM-3050, a fibroblast activation protein targeted radioligand therapy; and IM-4320, an anti-IL-38 immunotherapy candidate. Immunome, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Bothell, Washington.

About Lucy Scientific Discovery

Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc., an early stage psychotropics contract manufacturing company, engaged in the research, manufacturing, and commercialization of psychedelic products. The company offers biological raw materials, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), and finished biopharmaceutical products. It also develops and produces highly controlled agricultural grow environments for plant manufacturing and replication applications. The company was formerly known as Hollyweed North Cannabis Inc. and changed its name to Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. in May 2021. Lucy Scientific Discovery Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.

