indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI) Stock Price Down 2.4%

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 2.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.05. 156,189 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,735,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INDI. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target (down from $14.50) on shares of indie Semiconductor in a report on Friday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Roth Mkm cut their price target on indie Semiconductor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, indie Semiconductor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.21.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

indie Semiconductor (NASDAQ:INDI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $52.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.61 million. indie Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 22.48% and a negative net margin of 34.65%. indie Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that indie Semiconductor, Inc. will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total transaction of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ichiro Aoki sold 75,000 shares of indie Semiconductor stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total value of $531,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 36,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,713.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.58, for a total value of $75,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 75,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,902.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 338,351 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,205. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDI. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 1,743.8% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,906 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of indie Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its position in shares of indie Semiconductor by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 8,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

indie Semiconductor, Inc provides automotive semiconductors and software solutions for advanced driver assistance systems, autonomous vehicle, in-cabin, connected car, and electrification applications in the United States, South America, rest of North America, Greater China, South Korea, rest of the Asia Pacific, and Europe.

