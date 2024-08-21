Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL) Trading Down 0.3%

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.40 and last traded at $30.42. Approximately 1,648 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $30.50.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.55.

Institutional Trading of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:QTJL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 69,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,033,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned about 16.28% of Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July Company Profile

The Innovator Growth Accelerated Plus ETF – July (QTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Invesco QQQ Trust index. The fund aims for 3x the price return of Invesco QQQ Trust ETF (QQQ), subject to an upside return cap over a one-year outcome period. QTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

