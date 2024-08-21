Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (BATS:XTAP – Get Free Report) shares dropped 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.05 and last traded at $33.05. Approximately 248 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.08.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Stock Down 0.1 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.39 and its 200-day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.84 and a beta of 0.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Millington Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,386,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $342,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – April (XTAP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTAP was launched on Apr 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

