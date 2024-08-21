Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL) Shares Sold by Brookstone Capital Management

Brookstone Capital Management lowered its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (BATS:XTJL – Free Report) by 64.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,705 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,519 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management owned 2.90% of Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July Trading Down 0.1 %

XTJL opened at $32.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.66 million, a P/E ratio of 24.82 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.01.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July

The Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF – July (XTJL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for 3x upside return of SPY to a cap, with approximately single exposure on the downside, over a one-year outcome period. XTJL was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Accelerated Plus ETF - July and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.