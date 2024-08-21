Insider Buying: Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM) Insider Buys 30,000 Shares of Stock

Clime Capital Limited (ASX:CAM – Get Free Report) insider Ronni Chalmers bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,760.00 ($20,108.11).
Ronni Chalmers also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 2nd, Ronni Chalmers acquired 10,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$1.00 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$9,960.00 ($6,729.73).
- On Thursday, July 25th, Ronni Chalmers bought 501 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was bought at an average price of A$1.10 ($0.75) per share, with a total value of A$553.10 ($373.72).
- On Tuesday, July 30th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 19,499 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,245.51 ($13,003.73).
- On Tuesday, July 23rd, Ronni Chalmers acquired 22,293 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, with a total value of A$21,980.90 ($14,851.96).
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Ronni Chalmers bought 14,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$13,860.00 ($9,364.86).
- On Wednesday, June 19th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 15,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$0.98 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of A$14,700.00 ($9,932.43).
- On Thursday, June 6th, Ronni Chalmers purchased 5,000 shares of Clime Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of A$0.99 ($0.67) per share, for a total transaction of A$4,935.00 ($3,334.46).
The company has a quick ratio of 69.47, a current ratio of 73.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.50.
About Clime Capital
Clime Capital Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clime Asset Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It invests in value stocks of companies. The fund employs fundamental and quantitative analysis to make its investments. Clime Capital Limited was formed on November 20, 2003 and is domiciled in Australia.
