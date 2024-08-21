Insider Buying: Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU) Insider Purchases 5,428 Shares of Stock

Computershare Limited (ASX:CPU – Get Free Report) insider Gerrard Schmid acquired 5,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$27.80 ($18.78) per share, for a total transaction of A$150,898.40 ($101,958.38).
Computershare Stock Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.85.
Computershare Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, September 15th will be paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.56%. This is an increase from Computershare’s previous Final dividend of $0.40. Computershare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.19%.
About Computershare
Computershare Limited provides issuer, employee share plans and voucher, business, communication and utilities, technology, and mortgage and property rental services. The company offers issuer services that include register maintenance, corporate actions, stakeholder relationship management, corporate governance, and related services; mortgage services and property rental, including tenancy bond protection services; and employee share plans and voucher services comprising administration and related services for employee share and option plans, and childcare voucher administration services.
