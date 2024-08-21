Insider Buying: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Major Shareholder Purchases 9,800 Shares of Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 9,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.78 per share, with a total value of $144,844.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 12,185,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,105,311.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mutual Insurance Co Donegal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Donegal Group alerts:

On Monday, August 19th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 10,000 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $147,500.00.

On Wednesday, August 14th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 8,800 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $128,128.00.

On Monday, August 12th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal acquired 4,956 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.15 per share, with a total value of $70,127.40.

On Friday, August 9th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 3,848 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, for a total transaction of $54,372.24.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 6,933 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.13 per share, with a total value of $97,963.29.

On Monday, August 5th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal bought 8,951 shares of Donegal Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.50 per share, with a total value of $120,838.50.

On Tuesday, July 30th, Mutual Insurance Co Donegal purchased 9,024 shares of Donegal Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $134,999.04.

Donegal Group Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $14.69 on Wednesday. Donegal Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.26 and a 1 year high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.67. The stock has a market cap of $490.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.81 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Donegal Group Dividend Announcement

Donegal Group ( NASDAQ:DGICA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $246.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.00 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 0.76% and a return on equity of 0.90%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 1st. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Donegal Group’s payout ratio is 431.25%.

Institutional Trading of Donegal Group

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Donegal Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,825,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,541,000 after buying an additional 53,632 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Donegal Group by 34.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,005 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $16,728,000 after purchasing an additional 304,477 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Donegal Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 129,551 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,669,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Donegal Group by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 111,216 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 8,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its stake in Donegal Group by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 75,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 17,614 shares during the period. 27.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Donegal Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Get Our Latest Report on Donegal Group

About Donegal Group

(Get Free Report)

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance. The company offers private passenger automobile policies that provide protection against liability for bodily injury and property damage arising from automobile accidents, as well as protection against loss from damage to automobiles; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for damage to residences and their contents from a range of perils, including fire, lightning, windstorm, and theft, as well as liability of the insured arising from injury to other persons or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Donegal Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donegal Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.