Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
ECOR stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.08.
electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 88.12% and a negative return on equity of 219.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.
electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.
