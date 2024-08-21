Insider Buying: electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) Director Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) Director Thomas J. Errico bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.12 per share, with a total value of $30,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 233,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,966.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

electroCore Price Performance

ECOR stock opened at $6.09 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.58 million, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 0.55. electroCore, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.50 and a 1 year high of $8.08.

Get electroCore alerts:

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.01. electroCore had a negative net margin of 88.12% and a negative return on equity of 219.33%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that electroCore, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On electroCore

About electroCore

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in electroCore by 49.8% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 53,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 17,620 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of electroCore during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of electroCore by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 68,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,270 shares during the last quarter. 26.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage bioelectronic medicine and wellness company, provides non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation technology platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription only handheld device intended for regular or intermittent use for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache, as well as for the treatment of hemicrania continua and paroxysmal hemicrania.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for electroCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for electroCore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.