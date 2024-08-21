Insider Buying: Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) Insider Purchases 378,400 Shares of Stock

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) insider Ori Shaked bought 378,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £249,744 ($324,511.43).
Evoke Stock Up 3.2 %
LON:EVOK opened at GBX 67.02 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Evoke plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49.18 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,640 ($112.27).
About Evoke
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Evoke
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Columbia Sportswear: A Turnaround Story That’s Gaining Ground
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Lowe’s Stock: Hold Now, Buy it When it Dips
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- ZIM Shipping Stock Soars as the Industry Shows a Bottoming Trend
Receive News & Ratings for Evoke Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evoke and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.