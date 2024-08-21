Insider Buying: Evoke plc (LON:EVOK) Insider Purchases 378,400 Shares of Stock

Evoke plc (LON:EVOK – Get Free Report) insider Ori Shaked bought 378,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.86) per share, for a total transaction of £249,744 ($324,511.43).

Evoke Stock Up 3.2 %

LON:EVOK opened at GBX 67.02 ($0.87) on Wednesday. Evoke plc has a 52 week low of GBX 49.18 ($0.64) and a 52 week high of GBX 8,640 ($112.27).

About Evoke

Evoke plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions in the United Kingdom, Ireland Italy, Spain, and internationally. The company operates through Retail, UK Online, and International segments. It engages in the operation of gaming machines; and sports betting, casino, poker, and other gaming products, as well as offers telephone betting services.

