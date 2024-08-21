Insider Selling: ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) COO Sells 9,534 Shares of Stock

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) COO Brendan Teehan sold 9,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.28, for a total transaction of $145,679.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 52,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $797,264.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $15.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,557.00 and a beta of 0.38. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.55 and a 1-year high of $32.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $16.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $241.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.95 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.41% and a negative net margin of 0.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on ACAD. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ACADIA Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 8,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 24,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 14,854 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 50.7% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 534,143 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,680,000 after buying an additional 179,799 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $676,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 36.2% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,937,714 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,738,000 after acquiring an additional 781,070 shares during the period. 96.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases in the United States. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; and DAYBUE, a novel synthetic analog of the amino-terminal tripeptide of insulin-like growth factor 1 for treatment of Rett Syndrome.

Featured Articles

