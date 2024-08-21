Insider Selling: ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR) Major Shareholder Sells 3,119 Shares of Stock

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. (NYSE:ACR – Get Free Report) major shareholder Eagle Point Credit Management sold 3,119 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $77,569.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 604,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,041,177.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Eagle Point Credit Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,706 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $117,038.22.

On Tuesday, August 13th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 1,309 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total value of $32,528.65.

On Friday, August 9th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.85, for a total transaction of $2,485.00.

On Wednesday, August 7th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 4,664 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.71, for a total transaction of $115,247.44.

On Friday, August 2nd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 2,635 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total transaction of $65,558.80.

On Wednesday, July 31st, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 15,096 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.86, for a total transaction of $375,286.56.

On Monday, July 29th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 376 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,306.00.

On Tuesday, July 23rd, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 386 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $9,553.50.

On Thursday, July 25th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 100 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $2,475.00.

On Monday, July 15th, Eagle Point Credit Management sold 679 shares of ACRES Commercial Realty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.67, for a total value of $16,750.93.

ACRES Commercial Realty Stock Performance

NYSE:ACR opened at $15.75 on Wednesday. ACRES Commercial Realty Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $6.62 and a fifty-two week high of $16.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.99. The company has a market cap of $125.35 million, a P/E ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 100.49, a current ratio of 100.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of ACRES Commercial Realty from $14.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Biltmore Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty in the 1st quarter valued at about $172,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of ACRES Commercial Realty by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 3,043 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in ACRES Commercial Realty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $580,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ACRES Commercial Realty by 19.2% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 105,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after buying an additional 16,986 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ACRES Commercial Realty

ACRES Commercial Realty Corp., a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on the origination, holding, and management of commercial real estate mortgage loans and equity investments in commercial real estate property in the United States. It invests in commercial real estate-related assets, including floating-rate first mortgage loans, first priority interests in first mortgage loans, subordinated interests in first mortgage loans, mezzanine financing, preferred equity investments, and commercial mortgage-backed securities.

Featured Articles

