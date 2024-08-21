Insider Selling: AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP) Director Sells 229,200 Shares of Stock

AppLovin Co. (NASDAQ:APP – Get Free Report) Director Eduardo Vivas sold 229,200 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $19,791,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,412,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $640,067,216.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

On Friday, July 5th, Eduardo Vivas sold 118,839 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.75, for a total transaction of $10,784,639.25.

APP opened at $86.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59. AppLovin Co. has a 12-month low of $34.45 and a 12-month high of $91.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.49 billion, a PE ratio of 51.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.86.

AppLovin last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.12. AppLovin had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 51.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 44.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that AppLovin Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on APP. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $73.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on AppLovin from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on AppLovin from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on AppLovin from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.94.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Trust lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. American Trust now owns 5,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.5% in the first quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 28,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of AppLovin by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of AppLovin by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.85% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software Platform and Apps. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of a publisher's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction; Adjust, a measurement and analytics marketing platform that provides marketers with the visibility, insights, and tools needed to grow their apps from early stage to maturity; and Wurl, a connected TV platform, which distributes streaming video for content companies and provides advertising and publishing solutions through its AdPool, ContentDiscovery, and Global FAST Pass products.

