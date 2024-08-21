Insider Selling: Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Chairman Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 10,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.90, for a total transaction of $2,129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 304,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,745,870.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Avery Dennison Stock Down 0.5 %
AVY stock opened at $212.22 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $165.21 and a 1 year high of $233.48. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.51. The firm has a market cap of $17.09 billion, a PE ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.88.
Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.16. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 33.44%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Avery Dennison’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective (up from $225.00) on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $274.60 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avery Dennison presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $239.96.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,326,548 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $290,050,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,019,802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,660,000 after acquiring an additional 35,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth $185,292,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 787,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,254,000 after acquiring an additional 32,467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 760,791 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $153,804,000 after acquiring an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.17% of the company’s stock.
Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.
