Insider Selling: Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY) Insider Sells 360,000 Shares of Stock

Balfour Beatty plc (LON:BBY – Get Free Report) insider Philip Harrison sold 360,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 409 ($5.31), for a total value of £1,472,400 ($1,913,201.66).

Balfour Beatty Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of LON BBY opened at GBX 407.06 ($5.29) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,164.57, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.21. Balfour Beatty plc has a 12-month low of GBX 291.60 ($3.79) and a 12-month high of GBX 437.60 ($5.69). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 392.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 371.60.

Balfour Beatty Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a GBX 3.80 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Balfour Beatty’s payout ratio is currently 3,428.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.17) price target on shares of Balfour Beatty in a research report on Thursday, August 15th.

Balfour Beatty Company Profile

Balfour Beatty plc finances, designs, develops, builds, and maintains infrastructure in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Construction Services, Support Services, and Infrastructure Investments. The company constructs buildings, including commercial, healthcare, education, retail, and residential assets; and infrastructure assets comprising highways and railways, as well as other large-scale infrastructure assets, such as waste, water, and energy plants.

Featured Articles

