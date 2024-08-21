Insider Selling: Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells 2,453 Shares of Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 2,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $101,480.61. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 70,527 shares in the company, valued at $2,917,701.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 15th, Pankaj Malik sold 1,381 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.12, for a total value of $56,786.72.

On Friday, June 28th, Pankaj Malik sold 2,262 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $86,272.68.

On Friday, June 21st, Pankaj Malik sold 2,618 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.23, for a total transaction of $92,232.14.

Braze Stock Performance

Shares of BRZE opened at $43.63 on Wednesday. Braze, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.93 and a fifty-two week high of $61.53. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of -34.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Braze last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.01. Braze had a negative return on equity of 27.85% and a negative net margin of 25.06%. The firm had revenue of $135.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $131.56 million. Equities research analysts predict that Braze, Inc. will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upgraded Braze from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Braze from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Braze from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.13.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter worth about $10,166,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Braze during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Braze by 1.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of Braze in the second quarter worth approximately $2,376,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Braze during the second quarter valued at approximately $971,000. 90.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

