Insider Selling: Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) CFO Sells 8,752 Shares of Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) CFO Denise Marie Brucia Sterling sold 8,752 shares of Core Scientific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.41, for a total transaction of $82,356.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 122,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,150,061.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Core Scientific Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of Core Scientific stock opened at $10.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.95. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.61 and a 52-week high of $12.25.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($4.47). The firm had revenue of $141.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.58 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CORZ shares. B. Riley upgraded shares of Core Scientific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $0.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Core Scientific from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.71.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CORZ. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aspect Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Core Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $65,000.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

