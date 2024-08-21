Insider Selling: Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) VP Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) VP Alexandre Apparecido sold 1,500 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total value of $41,340.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,390.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE FDP opened at $27.82 on Wednesday. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.55 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $23.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.16.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a positive return on equity of 4.88% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.99 EPS.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is -196.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDP. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 64.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 22,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 8,710 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 17.5% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 636,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,906,000 after buying an additional 94,854 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 337,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,365,000 after acquiring an additional 24,111 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 186,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,072,000 after acquiring an additional 39,768 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce in the 2nd quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.83% of the company’s stock.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

