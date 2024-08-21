Insider Selling: H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) CFO Sells 79,259 Shares of Stock

H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 79,259 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.17, for a total value of $5,165,309.03. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,871,491.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

H&R Block Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRB opened at $66.60 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.68. H&R Block, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $68.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.03.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.15. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 224.81% and a net margin of 17.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 5th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. This is a boost from H&R Block’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.32%.

H&R Block announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 16.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of H&R Block

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in H&R Block in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in H&R Block by 4,152.9% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in H&R Block by 2,756.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in H&R Block during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on H&R Block from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded H&R Block from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

