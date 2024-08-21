Insider Selling: MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS) Director Sells 27,132 Shares of Stock

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCBS – Get Free Report) Director Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 27,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $759,696.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 594,271 shares in the company, valued at $16,639,588. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Sam Sang-Koo Shim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MetroCity Bankshares alerts:

On Thursday, August 1st, Sam Sang-Koo Shim sold 3,613 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $109,437.77.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Sam Sang-Koo Shim purchased 1,420 shares of MetroCity Bankshares stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $34,080.00.

MetroCity Bankshares Trading Down 1.4 %

MCBS stock opened at $27.61 on Wednesday. MetroCity Bankshares, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $32.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $27.34 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $695.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.60.

MetroCity Bankshares Announces Dividend

MetroCity Bankshares ( NASDAQ:MCBS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. MetroCity Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 24.20%. The business had revenue of $59.67 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. MetroCity Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective (up from $28.00) on shares of MetroCity Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MetroCity Bankshares

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MetroCity Bankshares

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in MetroCity Bankshares by 4.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 364,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,612,000 after buying an additional 15,796 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in MetroCity Bankshares by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 981,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,486,000 after buying an additional 14,868 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MetroCity Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $361,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetroCity Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 44,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the period. 25.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MetroCity Bankshares

(Get Free Report)

MetroCity Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Metro City Bank that engages in the provision of banking products and services in the United States. It offers customary banking services, such as consumer and commercial checking accounts, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MetroCity Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetroCity Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.