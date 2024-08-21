Insider Selling: Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN) CFO Sells 3,210 Shares of Stock

Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Get Free Report) CFO Claire Mcdonough sold 3,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.57, for a total value of $43,559.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 392,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,328,423.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Rivian Automotive Stock Down 2.4 %

Rivian Automotive stock opened at $13.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 5.25 and a quick ratio of 4.01. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day moving average is $12.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 2.09. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rivian Automotive

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 97,071,739 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $2,277,304,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550,489 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 714.3% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 25,301,005 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $277,046,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194,018 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Rivian Automotive by 1,521.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,327,941 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock worth $69,291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,937,605 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter worth $129,427,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Rivian Automotive by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,313,245 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $1,602,629,000 after buying an additional 4,467,881 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.14.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

