Insider Selling: Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP) CTO Sells 187,500 Shares of Stock

Solid Power, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLDP – Get Free Report) CTO Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.42, for a total transaction of $266,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 683,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,940.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Joshua Buettner-Garrett also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Solid Power alerts:

On Tuesday, July 9th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Joshua Buettner-Garrett sold 187,500 shares of Solid Power stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $311,250.00.

Solid Power Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of SLDP opened at $1.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.72 million, a PE ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 1.77. Solid Power, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.10 and a 52-week high of $2.35.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Solid Power

Solid Power ( NASDAQ:SLDP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million. Solid Power had a negative net margin of 345.37% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Solid Power by 79.6% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 12,328 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Solid Power in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLDP shares. Chardan Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Solid Power in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Solid Power

Solid Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Solid Power, Inc develops solid state battery technologies for the electric vehicles (EV) and other markets in the United States. The company sells its sulfide-based solid electrolyte; and licenses its solid-state cell designs and manufacturing processes. It also produces and sells 0.2, 2, 20 ampere-hour (Ah), and EV cells.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Solid Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solid Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.