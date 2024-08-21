Insider Selling: Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG) Insider Sells 6,225 Shares of Stock

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) insider Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,225 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.40, for a total transaction of $207,915.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 112,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,679. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Adrienne Gemperle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 16th, Adrienne Gemperle sold 3,868 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $140,447.08.

On Thursday, May 23rd, Adrienne Gemperle sold 6,808 shares of Sweetgreen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.95, for a total transaction of $210,707.60.

Shares of NYSE:SG opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. Sweetgreen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.64 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.71. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.65 and a beta of 2.30.

Sweetgreen ( NYSE:SG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Sweetgreen had a negative return on equity of 19.34% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. The company had revenue of $184.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Sweetgreen from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SG. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Triumph Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $126,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 4th quarter valued at about $137,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sweetgreen in the 1st quarter valued at about $223,000. Institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

