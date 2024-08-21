Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 1,606 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

Shares of TTD opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 255.36, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trade Desk

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 119.9% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 194.7% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 336 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 889.4% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.