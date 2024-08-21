Insider Selling: The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) Director Sells 1,606 Shares of Stock

The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) Director Andrea Lee Cunningham sold 1,606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.07, for a total value of $160,712.42. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,516 shares in the company, valued at $351,846.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of TTD opened at $102.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.83. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.23 and a fifty-two week high of $103.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.21 billion, a PE ratio of 255.36, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.48.
Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.03 million. Trade Desk had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 11.40%. Trade Desk’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.
TTD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.26.
The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.
