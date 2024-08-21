Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Trading 0.6% Higher

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.13 and last traded at $21.00. Approximately 10,065,851 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 51,964,574 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. New Street Research cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $33.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.04.

Intel Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.55. The firm has a market cap of $90.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Insider Activity

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 12,500 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.16 per share, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Old North State Trust LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 10.0% during the second quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 24,185 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 220,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,378 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 162.6% during the 2nd quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC now owns 18,754 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 11,613 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 46.9% in the 2nd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,791 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 6,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

