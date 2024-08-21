Intouch Insight (CVE:INX) Stock Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.50

Shares of Intouch Insight Ltd. (CVE:INX – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.50 and traded as low as C$0.50. Intouch Insight shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 96,000 shares traded.

Intouch Insight Stock Down 3.8 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$12.76 million, a PE ratio of -50.00 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.43, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.53.

Intouch Insight Company Profile

Intouch Insight Ltd. develops managed mobile software applications and software-as-a-service platforms, and delivers data collection services to private businesses, governments, and regulators in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's software platforms include IntouchIntelligence, IntouchCapture, IntouchCheck, IntouchSurvey, and LiaCX that facilitate the development and delivery of data collection programs comprising mystery shopping, site adults, event lead capture, customer satisfaction surveys, mobile forms, checklists, and audits.

